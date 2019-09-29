Contrasting of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply Company 99 1.64 118.53M 4.38 24.84 PCM Inc. 35 0.00 N/A 1.97 17.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tractor Supply Company and PCM Inc. PCM Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Tractor Supply Company. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Tractor Supply Company’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of PCM Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tractor Supply Company and PCM Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply Company 119,945,355.19% 36.2% 14.5% PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.1 beta means Tractor Supply Company’s volatility is 10.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. PCM Inc.’s 1.34 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tractor Supply Company are 1.6 and 0.2. Competitively, PCM Inc. has 1.1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tractor Supply Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PCM Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tractor Supply Company and PCM Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply Company 0 1 4 2.80 PCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tractor Supply Company has a consensus price target of $118.4, and a 33.02% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tractor Supply Company and PCM Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 63.4%. Tractor Supply Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, PCM Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41% PCM Inc. 0% -0.37% 25.69% 63.06% 65.46% 97.79%

For the past year Tractor Supply Company was less bullish than PCM Inc.

Summary

Tractor Supply Company beats PCM Inc. on 13 of the 13 factors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.