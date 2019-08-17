Contrasting of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply Company 101 1.48 N/A 4.38 24.84 eBay Inc. 38 3.09 N/A 2.09 19.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tractor Supply Company and eBay Inc. eBay Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Tractor Supply Company. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Tractor Supply Company’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5% eBay Inc. 0.00% 42.6% 10.7%

Risk and Volatility

Tractor Supply Company has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. eBay Inc.’s 1.38 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tractor Supply Company are 1.6 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor eBay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Tractor Supply Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than eBay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Tractor Supply Company and eBay Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply Company 0 1 4 2.80 eBay Inc. 0 4 10 2.71

Tractor Supply Company’s upside potential is 16.36% at a $117 average target price. Competitively eBay Inc. has an average target price of $43.64, with potential upside of 9.05%. Based on the data given earlier, Tractor Supply Company is looking more favorable than eBay Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Tractor Supply Company shares and 92.8% of eBay Inc. shares. Tractor Supply Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of eBay Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41% eBay Inc. 0.39% 3.26% 8.97% 20.86% 22.33% 46.74%

For the past year Tractor Supply Company was less bullish than eBay Inc.

Summary

Tractor Supply Company beats on 10 of the 12 factors eBay Inc.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The companyÂ’s platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.