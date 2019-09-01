Contrasting of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply Company 102 1.48 N/A 4.38 24.84 Alibaba Group Holding Limited 173 0.00 N/A 4.86 35.59

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tractor Supply Company and Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Alibaba Group Holding Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Tractor Supply Company. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Tractor Supply Company is presently more affordable than Alibaba Group Holding Limited, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5% Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 19.8% 10%

Risk and Volatility

Tractor Supply Company has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alibaba Group Holding Limited is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tractor Supply Company. Its rival Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Tractor Supply Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tractor Supply Company and Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply Company 0 1 4 2.80 Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 11 3.00

Tractor Supply Company’s upside potential currently stands at 16.22% and an $118.4 average target price. Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s average target price is $224.27, while its potential upside is 28.13%. Based on the results given earlier, Alibaba Group Holding Limited is looking more favorable than Tractor Supply Company, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Tractor Supply Company shares are held by institutional investors while 42.7% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Tractor Supply Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 48.49% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41% Alibaba Group Holding Limited -3.11% -1.11% -8.56% 3.77% -6.34% 26.29%

For the past year Tractor Supply Company was more bullish than Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats Tractor Supply Company on 8 of the 12 factors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.