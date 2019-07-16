Contrasting of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and Its Competitors

As Biotechnology company, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.00% -67.30% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

The potential upside of the competitors is 133.02%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.69 shows that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.