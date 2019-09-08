Contrasting of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

We will be comparing the differences between TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 19.8 and 19.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $2, and a 292.16% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. 8.89% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -30.16% weaker performance while Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance.

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.