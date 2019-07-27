Contrasting of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 10.79 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Risk and Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.69 beta. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively ChemoCentryx Inc. has an average price target of $22.25, with potential upside of 187.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 52.8%. About 0.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than ChemoCentryx Inc.

On 7 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.