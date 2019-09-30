Contrasting of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 15.31M -1.13 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 8.43M -2.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,046,159,968.17% -132.9% -75.9% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 75,945,945.95% -170.2% -52%

Volatility & Risk

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s 135.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 333.46% upside potential and a consensus price target of $2. Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 72.74%. The information presented earlier suggests that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.89%. Competitively, 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -30.16% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.