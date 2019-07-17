Contrasting of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites Inc. 27 0.84 N/A -0.46 0.00 IDEX Corporation 151 5.11 N/A 5.40 28.41

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TPI Composites Inc. and IDEX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -2.4% IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.8% 12%

Liquidity

TPI Composites Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, IDEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. IDEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TPI Composites Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TPI Composites Inc. and IDEX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

TPI Composites Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.03% and an $35 average price target. Competitively the average price target of IDEX Corporation is $166.33, which is potential -1.18% downside. The results provided earlier shows that TPI Composites Inc. appears more favorable than IDEX Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of TPI Composites Inc. shares and 98.2% of IDEX Corporation shares. TPI Composites Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, IDEX Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPI Composites Inc. -9.91% -24.29% -28.42% -11.92% -14.88% -8.3% IDEX Corporation -0.03% -1.76% 8.09% 13.23% 11.43% 21.54%

For the past year TPI Composites Inc. had bearish trend while IDEX Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors IDEX Corporation beats TPI Composites Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.