Contrasting of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)

Both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 3 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares and 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Capitol Investment Corp. IV had bearish trend.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.