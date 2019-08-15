Contrasting of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)

Both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|71.67
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0%
|-0.77%
|0.51%
|3.41%
|5.74%
|3.2%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Summary
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
