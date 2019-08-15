Contrasting of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)

Both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.