Contrasting of TowneBank (TOWN) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Both TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank 27 3.75 N/A 1.96 14.36 Ameris Bancorp 37 5.44 N/A 2.86 13.90

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TowneBank and Ameris Bancorp. Ameris Bancorp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TowneBank. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TowneBank’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Ameris Bancorp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TowneBank and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 0.00% 8.9% 1.2% Ameris Bancorp 0.00% 9.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

TowneBank’s 1.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ameris Bancorp’s 45.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for TowneBank and Ameris Bancorp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00 Ameris Bancorp 0 0 2 3.00

TowneBank has an average target price of $27, and a -3.19% downside potential. On the other hand, Ameris Bancorp’s potential upside is 13.41% and its consensus target price is $45. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ameris Bancorp seems more appealing than TowneBank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TowneBank and Ameris Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 47.2% and 60.1% respectively. Insiders held 7.5% of TowneBank shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.1% of Ameris Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TowneBank 0.29% 2.96% 7.53% 7.86% -13.68% 17.49% Ameris Bancorp 3.11% -0.08% 10.11% 5.04% -17.92% 25.58%

For the past year TowneBank was less bullish than Ameris Bancorp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Ameris Bancorp beats TowneBank.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.