Contrasting of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) and Its Peers

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) is a company in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has 8.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 61.45% institutional ownership for its competitors. 19.6% of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.59% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 0.00% 11.40% 7.60% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor Ltd. N/A 17 15.04 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 3.50 2.58

The competitors have a potential upside of 64.59%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 3.85% 17.64% 7.78% 32.73% -4% 33.45% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.75 and has 3.12 Quick Ratio. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.31 shows that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s competitors’ beta is 1.39 which is 38.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including silicon-germanium, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS), radio frequency CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and micro-electro-mechanical systems. It also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. The company serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, and medical device products. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.