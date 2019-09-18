Contrasting of Tower International Inc. (TOWR) and Its Rivals

Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) is a company in the Auto Parts industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91% of Tower International Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Tower International Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Tower International Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Tower International Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International Inc. N/A 24 9.45 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Tower International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Tower International Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Tower International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.64 2.47

The competitors have a potential upside of 40.50%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tower International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tower International Inc. 0.06% 59.26% 31.29% 4.66% -2.07% 29.41% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Tower International Inc. has weaker performance than Tower International Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tower International Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, Tower International Inc.’s competitors have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tower International Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tower International Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.2 shows that Tower International Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tower International Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tower International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Tower International Inc.’s rivals beat Tower International Inc.