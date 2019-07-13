Contrasting of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 50.55% and 6.71% respectively. Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share owned by insiders are 17.85%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited -0.2% 2.52% 0% 0% 0% 2.83% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited -0.65% 0.51% 0% 0% 0% 1.12%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats on 2 of the 3 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.