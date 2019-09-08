Contrasting of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)

As Conglomerates companies, Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.55% and 45.64% respectively. About 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited on 3 of the 3 factors.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.