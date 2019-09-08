Contrasting of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)

As Conglomerates companies, Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Opes Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.55% and 45.64% respectively. About 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Opes Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Opes Acquisition Corp. beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited on 3 of the 3 factors.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
