Contrasting of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.78 N/A 0.57 14.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.55% and 27.3%. 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has 57.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited had bullish trend while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.