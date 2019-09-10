Contrasting of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.78
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.55% and 27.3%. 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has 57.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited had bullish trend while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
