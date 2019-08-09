Contrasting of Total System Services Inc. (TSS) and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)

Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total System Services Inc. 108 5.65 N/A 3.27 41.57 Weidai Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 1.40 5.85

Demonstrates Total System Services Inc. and Weidai Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Weidai Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Total System Services Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Total System Services Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Total System Services Inc. and Weidai Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Total System Services Inc. are 2.2 and 2.1. Competitively, Weidai Ltd. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Total System Services Inc. and Weidai Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Weidai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Total System Services Inc. has an average target price of $124, and a -3.93% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Total System Services Inc. and Weidai Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.3% and 1.7%. Insiders held 0.5% of Total System Services Inc. shares. Competitively, 49.72% are Weidai Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96% Weidai Ltd. -0.73% -8.89% -18% -17.84% 0% -11.45%

For the past year Total System Services Inc. has 66.96% stronger performance while Weidai Ltd. has -11.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Total System Services Inc. beats on 9 of the 8 factors Weidai Ltd.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.