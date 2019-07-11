Contrasting of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

We will be comparing the differences between Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. About 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|2.13%
|-2.96%
|3.04%
|5.3%
|-2.17%
|17.13%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.59%
|4.78%
|9.21%
|10.88%
|14.03%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.