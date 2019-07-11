Contrasting of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

We will be comparing the differences between Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. About 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.