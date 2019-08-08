Contrasting of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

We are contrasting Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.51 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 12.61% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.