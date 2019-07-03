Contrasting of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.85
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
Demonstrates Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 52% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares. 0.2% are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|2.13%
|-2.96%
|3.04%
|5.3%
|-2.17%
|17.13%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|-1.44%
|-9.67%
|17.43%
|14.17%
|6.75%
|21.6%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was less bullish than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Summary
Great Elm Capital Group Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
