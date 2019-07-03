Contrasting of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.85 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 52% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares. 0.2% are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was less bullish than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.