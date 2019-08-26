Contrasting of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

As Asset Management businesses, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|26.57
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|6.98
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, which is potential 3.09% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares and 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Capital Southwest Corporation
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
