Contrasting of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

As Asset Management businesses, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 26.57 N/A -0.90 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.98 N/A 1.98 10.60

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, which is potential 3.09% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares and 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Capital Southwest Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.