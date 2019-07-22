Contrasting of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 32.07 N/A -0.90 0.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 146.83 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 32.94%. Insiders held 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 1.69% -5.04% -4.76% 10.85% -10.11% 1.48%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was more bullish than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.