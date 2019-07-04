Contrasting of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 31.58 N/A -0.90 0.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.37 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was more bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.