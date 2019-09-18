Contrasting of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Since Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance while The Carlyle Group L.P. has 22.97% stronger performance.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.