Contrasting of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)

Both Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 22 -0.88 14.52M 0.28 81.97

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 66,361,974.41% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is $35, which is potential 70.98% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.69% and 39.5%. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.12%. Comparatively, 3.6% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance while Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has 153.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.