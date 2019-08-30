Contrasting of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

We are comparing Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 51 12.51 N/A 1.39 42.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a consensus price target of $60, with potential downside of -3.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 17.69% and 87.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 8.1% are Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance while Hamilton Lane Incorporated has 58.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.