Contrasting of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.30 N/A 1.15 15.79

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.