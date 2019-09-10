Contrasting of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

Both Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Demonstrates Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.