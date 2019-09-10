Contrasting of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

Both Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%

For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.