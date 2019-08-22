Contrasting of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)

Both Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 46.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71%

For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.