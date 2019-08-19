Contrasting of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Since Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. shares and 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Tortoise Acquisition Corp.