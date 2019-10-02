Contrasting of Torchmark Corporation (TMK) and Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

We are comparing Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) and Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchmark Corporation 87 0.00 N/A 6.32 14.46 Tiptree Inc. 7 0.00 22.36M -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Torchmark Corporation and Tiptree Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Torchmark Corporation and Tiptree Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchmark Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 3% Tiptree Inc. 319,428,571.43% 1.1% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Torchmark Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Tiptree Inc.’s 101.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.01 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Torchmark Corporation and Tiptree Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchmark Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Tiptree Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Torchmark Corporation has a -2.38% downside potential and a consensus price target of $86.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Torchmark Corporation and Tiptree Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 38.8%. Torchmark Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, Tiptree Inc. has 24% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Torchmark Corporation 0.48% 0.21% 4.59% 10.28% 3.57% 22.53% Tiptree Inc. 4.92% 8.76% 23.06% 15.37% 1.19% 22.18%

For the past year Torchmark Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Tiptree Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Torchmark Corporation beats Tiptree Inc.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Annuities segments. The Life Insurance segment offers life insurance products, including traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance. The Health Insurance segment provides health insurance products comprising Medicare Supplements, critical illness, accident, long-term care, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital and surgical coverages. The Annuities segment provides single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company sells its products through sales by direct response, exclusive agents, and independent agents, as well as through direct mail, Internet, television, and magazine distribution channels. Torchmark Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in specialty insurance, asset management, senior living, and specialty finance businesses in the United States. Its Specialty Insurance segment offers credit protection insurance, mobile protection, warranty and service contracts, and insurance programs; and value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment engages in the management of credit related assets on behalf of pension funds, hedge funds, other asset management firms, banks, insurance companies, and other institutional investors. The Senior Living segment owns and operates senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s portfolio consisted of 29 properties across 11 states primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Specialty Finance segment originates loans for sale to institutional investors, including GSEs and FHA/VA. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. on December 30, 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.