Contrasting of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) and SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) and SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 0.00 52.92M -0.08 0.00 SandRidge Energy Inc. 5 0.58 32.37M 0.74 9.08

Table 1 highlights Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and SandRidge Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 4,385,150,812.06% -30.2% -15.1% SandRidge Energy Inc. 634,233,316.35% 3.3% 2.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, SandRidge Energy Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SandRidge Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and SandRidge Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SandRidge Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2.7 is Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 136.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.4% of SandRidge Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 35.38% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of SandRidge Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. -6.58% 7.58% 13.6% 42.57% 15.45% 151.64% SandRidge Energy Inc. 2.12% -2.17% -18.48% -18.97% -58.97% -11.3%

For the past year Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. had bullish trend while SandRidge Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.