Contrasting of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

We will be comparing the differences between Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships Inc. 1 0.28 N/A -0.64 0.00 Matson Inc. 37 0.71 N/A 2.56 15.98

In table 1 we can see Top Ships Inc. and Matson Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Top Ships Inc. and Matson Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5% Matson Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Top Ships Inc. is 116.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.16 beta. Matson Inc.’s 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Top Ships Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Matson Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Matson Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Top Ships Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Top Ships Inc. and Matson Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Ships Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Matson Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Matson Inc.’s potential upside is 8.90% and its average target price is $40.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Top Ships Inc. shares and 87.5% of Matson Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.44% of Top Ships Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Matson Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Top Ships Inc. -19.06% -17.52% -45.37% -60.48% -61.81% -54.87% Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76%

For the past year Top Ships Inc. had bearish trend while Matson Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Matson Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Top Ships Inc.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.