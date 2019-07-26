Contrasting of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Since Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.84 shows that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sesen Bio Inc. has beta of 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Its competitor Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 45.1%. About 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sesen Bio Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.