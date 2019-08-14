Contrasting of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.30
|0.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|4
|4.34
|N/A
|-1.02
|0.00
Demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0.00%
|-161.4%
|-141.9%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-45%
|-38.3%
Risk and Volatility
A 1.47 beta indicates that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 328.57% and its consensus price target is $7.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.77%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|-5.95%
|-63.75%
|-74.38%
|-73.49%
|-95.56%
|-75.78%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-0.6%
|-9.86%
|-31.6%
|-29.4%
|-65.11%
|-42.78%
For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Summary
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.