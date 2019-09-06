Contrasting of Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) and Its Rivals

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tompkins Financial Corporation has 52% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Tompkins Financial Corporation has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tompkins Financial Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.20% 1.20% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Tompkins Financial Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tompkins Financial Corporation N/A 79 15.32 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Tompkins Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Tompkins Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tompkins Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.20 2.64

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 131.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tompkins Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tompkins Financial Corporation 2.93% -0.27% 1.64% 11.22% -5.32% 9.28% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Tompkins Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Tompkins Financial Corporation’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.71 shows that Tompkins Financial Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tompkins Financial Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tompkins Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tompkins Financial Corporation’s rivals beat Tompkins Financial Corporation on 6 of the 5 factors.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.