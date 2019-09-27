Contrasting of Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

We are contrasting Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tompkins Financial Corporation 80 2.01 12.27M 5.35 15.32 Amalgamated Bank 16 0.00 15.28M 1.59 10.81

Demonstrates Tompkins Financial Corporation and Amalgamated Bank earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Amalgamated Bank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Tompkins Financial Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Tompkins Financial Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tompkins Financial Corporation 15,393,300.72% 13.2% 1.2% Amalgamated Bank 97,386,870.62% 11.1% 1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tompkins Financial Corporation and Amalgamated Bank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tompkins Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Amalgamated Bank 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Amalgamated Bank has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 24.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52% of Tompkins Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.8% of Amalgamated Bank are owned by institutional investors. Tompkins Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.16% of Amalgamated Bank shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tompkins Financial Corporation 2.93% -0.27% 1.64% 11.22% -5.32% 9.28% Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12%

For the past year Tompkins Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Amalgamated Bank had bearish trend.

Summary

Tompkins Financial Corporation beats on 10 of the 13 factors Amalgamated Bank.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.