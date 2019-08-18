Contrasting of Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 5.99 N/A -2.53 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 39 10.05 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Tocagen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$11 is Tocagen Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 143.36%. Meanwhile, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $48, while its potential upside is 6.38%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Tocagen Inc. seems more appealing than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares and 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.8% of Tocagen Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance while PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 40.36% stronger performance.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.