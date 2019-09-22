Contrasting of Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:)

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 7 1.01 N/A -2.53 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tocagen Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tocagen Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc. has a 466.46% upside potential and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.1% and 3.61%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.