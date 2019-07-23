Contrasting of Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 7.28 N/A -2.53 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 19.75 N/A -8.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tocagen Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Tocagen Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 99.28%. Competitively the consensus target price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 750.62% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Tocagen Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.2% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.59% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. was less bullish than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.