Contrasting of Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 6.24 N/A -2.53 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.34 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tocagen Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tocagen Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Tocagen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc.’s upside potential is 132.56% at a $11 average target price. On the other hand, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 391.23% and its average target price is $14. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Tocagen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.