Contrasting of Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)

Both Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 3 0.00 22.32M -2.53 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 768,277,571.25% -108.1% -56.6% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Tocagen Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.33, while its potential upside is 545.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tocagen Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 28.21% respectively. Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.