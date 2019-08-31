Contrasting of TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC)

Both TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.85 N/A -0.01 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TMSR Holding Company Limited and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TMSR Holding Company Limited and Longevity Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 43.93%. 81.6% are TMSR Holding Company Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend while Longevity Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Longevity Acquisition Corporation beats TMSR Holding Company Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.