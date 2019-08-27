Contrasting of TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)

TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.96 N/A -0.01 0.00 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights TMSR Holding Company Limited and HL Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TMSR Holding Company Limited and HL Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 38.99% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares. Competitively, 16.49% are HL Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend while HL Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors HL Acquisition Corp. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.