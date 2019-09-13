Contrasting of TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)

TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.81 N/A -0.01 0.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights TMSR Holding Company Limited and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TMSR Holding Company Limited and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 0%. 81.6% are TMSR Holding Company Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend while Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV had bullish trend.

Summary

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats on 5 of the 7 factors TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.