Contrasting of TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)

We are comparing TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 1 0.00 2.32M -0.01 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TMSR Holding Company Limited and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of TMSR Holding Company Limited and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 216,923,796.17% -0.7% -0.4% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TMSR Holding Company Limited and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 70.25% respectively. Insiders held roughly 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend while Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.