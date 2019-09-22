Contrasting of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

This is a contrast between TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 0% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares. 31.33% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.