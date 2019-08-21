Contrasting of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU) and Its Rivals

As Conglomerates company, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation N/A 10 24.63 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

The potential upside of the rivals is -38.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s rivals beat TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.