Contrasting of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU) and Its Rivals

As Conglomerates company, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|N/A
|10
|24.63
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.50
The potential upside of the rivals is -38.47%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|-0.39%
|1.78%
|1.08%
|0%
|1.78%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s rivals beat TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.
