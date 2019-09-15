Contrasting of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU)

As Conglomerates businesses, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 52.7% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares. 31.33% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.