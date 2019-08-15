Contrasting of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

Both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
Table 1 demonstrates TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.