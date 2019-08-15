Contrasting of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

Both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Table 1 demonstrates TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.